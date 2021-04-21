John “Jack” Richard Kinnear, age 72 of Lebanon passed away April 11, 2021.
Jack was preceded in death by parents, Curry Winfrey and Roberta Bobbie Kinnear; sister, Judie Jenkins; and brother-in-law, Grady Jenkins.
He is survived by wife of 43 years, Cloy Elaine Kinnear; daughters, Kim (Kerry) McLean and Julia (Jody) Stidham; grandchildren, Race McLean and Raven McLean; niece, Lisa (Doug) Richardson and nephew, Lance (Heidi) Jenkins.
Service was held Wednesday, April 21st at 5:00 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation with the family was Wednesday, April 21st from 3-5 pm. Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com