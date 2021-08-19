John Laymon Burkeen, Sr., age 80, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died August 8, 2021.
John was born in Nashville, TN and was the son of the late, John Thomas Burkeen and Modene Masterson Burkeen. He was a member of Center Chapel Church of Christ. John was employed by Dupont, Aladdin Industries, and Dillingham and Smith. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed working in his yard.
He is survived by: Children – John (Andrea) Burkeen, Jr. and Kelly Ann (Bubba) Maxwell; Brothers – Wayne (Sherry) Burkeen, Terry (Janice) Burkeen and Kenneth (Cheryl) Burkeen; Grandchildren – Emily Maxell, Kelcie Maxwell, Olivia (Jamie) Hinchman, Gracie (Taylor) Berryman and Evan Burkeen; Great-grandchildren – Ellie Maxwell Joines and John Taylor Berryman; Many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 12 noon Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Center Chapel Church of Christ, 9500 Central Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN with Darrell Duncan, Terry Burkeen, Dwight Spurlock and Doug Ferguson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Club 180 Ministry/Rivers Edge Fellowship, 716 School Road, Cumberland, KY 40823. Visitation will be 10 a.m. – 12 noon Saturday at the church. Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel.