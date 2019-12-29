John Leslie Murley, 66, of Gallatin, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, December 31 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home, with Ferrell Haile officiating. Visitation will be Monday, December 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, December 31 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Gallatin Cemetery, with Brad Grysko, Keith Cunningham, Chris Cunningham, Cole Cunningham, Scotty Carver, and Jason Franklin serving as pallbearers.
Mr. Murley was born October 11, 1953 in Gallatin to the late James Garrett Murley and Silvia Cunningham Murley. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Gary Steven “Steve” Murley.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Martha Franklin Murley of Gallatin; son, Jonathan Murley (Jennifer) of Gallatin; daughter, Rebecca Murley of Gallatin; sisters, Jamie Ford (John) of College Grove, TN, Sandra Estes (Jim) of Murfreesboro, Marcia Goodall (Jimmy) of Lebanon, and Debbie Corwin of Gallatin; three grandchildren, Allie Murley, Logan Murley, and Garrett Dodds; and several nieces and nephews.
John was an avid duck hunter and fisherman his entire life.
