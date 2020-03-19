Today

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.