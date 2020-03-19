John Luther Winchester, age 73, of Mt. Juliet, TN, transferred his membership from Cooks United Methodist Church to his heavenly home with Jesus Christ on March 15, 2020.
John served in the U.S. Air Force after graduating from Georgia Military Academy (“for the good of South East, Missouri”) and obtained his BS degree at Memphis State University, where he was a member of Sigma Chi. He served as First Lieutenant of the Officer’s Club during the Vietnam War, as his hearing loss prevented him from his desire to become a pilot.
After moving to Mt. Juliet, John became a Boy Scout leader. Under his leadership, 14 young men became Eagle Scouts, including his son, Luke. He remained involved in the Boy Scouts and received the Good Scout of America Award in March of 2017.
John was actively involved in the American Red Cross, Christian Men’s Fellowship and Walk to Emmaus, until his health no longer allowed. For more than 30 years, he was the owner of ComCo-One World, Inc. and Winchester Company of Tennessee, both a commercial equipment finance business.
During his career, John served on the Board of National Association of Equipment Leasing Brokers for over 10 years. He was the first Tennessean to pass the test and obtain the title of Certified Lease Professional.
John loved his community and stayed actively involved as a volunteer in many events and needs when possible. He was a longtime member of the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce and was honored to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. John was a member of the Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary Club and the Friday Morning Men’s Prayer Group at Hermitage Golf Club. He was the son of the late, Luther and Sally Burke Winchester.
He is survived by his wife – Ginger Gray-Porter Winchester; son – Luke A. (Pamela) Winchester; step-children – James Michael (Maria) Porter and Mandy Gray Dozier; grandchildren – Logan Collins, Vickie Porter, Haley Romines, Noel Winchester, Jasmine Porter and Noah Winchester; siblings – Jeananne (David) Thompson, Mary (Howard) Wagner, Emily Winchester and Johnny (Maria) Champion; as well as many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins across the country.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Rev. Sandra Clay officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Chuck Duncan (who preceded John in death yet remained a faithful friend and business partner throughout his life), George Khoury, Jerry Boswell, Matt Wilson, James K. Burke, Luke Winchester, Michael Porter, Anthony Mitchell, Noah Winchester and Logan Collins.
In lieu of flowers, due to the recent destruction of tornadoes, please send donations to the town of Mt. Juliet through the Chamber of Commerce or to the charity of your choice.
Visitation will be from 12- 2 p.m. Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com