Funeral service for Mr. John Mark Dix will be 2 P.M. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Pastor Russ Fairbanks officiating. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM and Tuesday 12 – 2 PM at Ligon & Bobo.
Mr. Dix, age 65 of Mt. Juliet passed away July 15, 2021, at his home.
Born March 17, 1956, in Seoul, South Korea, he is the son of the late John W. and Lois Scarborough Dix. He was a graduate of McGavock High School, and attended the Christian Church. He was a retired auto purchaser, and ran an auto custom shop. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cathy Cantrell.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Manning Dix; son and daughter in law, Ryan & Sheralyn Dix; grandchildren: Austin, Emily & Devin Dix; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers: Austin & Devin Dix, Peter & Patrick Meier, Keith & Wesley Manning
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice