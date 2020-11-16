John Maynor, age 83 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, November 12th, 2020.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Bro. Billie Friel, will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Monday, November 16th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 16th from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m.
John Byram Maynor was born on Friday, June 18th, 1937 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Lunsford William and Helen Ransdell Maynor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Shirley Gordon Maynor; brother, Roger Maynor; sister, Nancy Wilson. He is survived by daughters, Emily Boone, Laura (Charlie) Arnold, and Susan (Eric) Hix; grandchildren, Thad Boone, Thomas Boone, Ellen Boone, Andrew Boone, William McAlister, Megan McAlister, Elizabeth Hix, Jackson Hix, and Lauraleigh Hix; brother, James Maynor.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorial contributions be addressed to Big Brothers of Mt. Juliet (Address: P.O Box 1513, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121).
