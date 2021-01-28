John Phillip Peery Jr., of Watertown, passed away on January 22, 2021 at age 63.
No public services are scheduled at this time. John Phillip Peery Jr. was born in Los Angeles CA to Dorothy Junkins and John Phillip Peery Sr., a member of the Peoria Tribe. He worked as a Courier for Quest Diagnostics. He enjoyed being outside, fishing, camping, and hiking.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Celeste Peery, children John Phillip (Vanessa) Peery III and Sarah Renee (Daniel Zarnecki) Peery, grandchildren John “Q” Peery IV, Lila Peery, and one on the way, Isaiah Czarnecki, and siblings Greg Peery and Mary Wisham.
