John Randall “Johnny” Addison, age 65, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died July 15, 2019.
Johnny was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, long drives and football, especially the Oakland Raiders and the Titans. Johnny was preceded in death by his father, John L. Addison; mother, Betty Jean Smiley Cunningham; and step-father, John Bell Cunningham.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Deb Addison; son, Collins (Lori) Addison; daughter, Michelle (James Mayo) Addison; brother, Ricky Dale Addison; sister, Sherry Lynn (Buddy) Corlew; step-sisters, Joan (Rick Goode) Cunningham and Helen (Harry Bahlman) Cunningham; grandchildren: Cole Addison, Blayton Addison, Emily Mayo and Madelyn Addison; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor John Briggs officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will Cole Addison, Blayton Addison, James Mayo, Anthony Traywick, Jesse Johnson and Dylan Cantrell. Honorary pallbearers will be Emily Mayo and Madelyn Addison.
Flowers accepted, or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visitation will be noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com