John Robert Nix, 51, formerly of Watertown, died Feb. 27, 2020 in Florence, AL.
John Robert was a 1987 graduate of Watertown High School and worked in retail sales and food serving as a restaurant manager.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Snow Nix, and uncle, James Thomas Nix. John Robert is survived by his mother, Barbara Utley; brother, Mark Nix and his wife, Lynna; aunt, Emily Nix; nieces, Meaghan, Mikayla and Miranda Nix, and cousin, Mary Elizabeth Nix.
Graveside service and interment were at Jones Hill Cemetery. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318