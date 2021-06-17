John Roy Marler, age 76 of Smithville, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at NHC HealthCare Center in Smithville.
He was born January 28, 1945 in Watertown, to his parents, the late Rob Roy and Vaughtie Vantrease Marler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bob and Elizabeth Mayton; sister, Peggy Taylor; brother-in-law, Gene Shehane; niece, Lisa Snider and nephew, Donnie Anderson.
He was a Baptist and a painter. John loved the outdoors.
He is survived by his family, whom he loved dearly, wife, Sheryl Marler of Smithville; daughter, Samantha (Rickey) Baines of Gordonsville; grandson, Zachary Baines; 2 sisters, Linda Shehane and Mary Ann (Chuck) Chilcutt both of Lebanon; brother-in-law, Darryl (Diana) Mayton of Rockwood; nieces and nephews, Tina Angle, Randy (Tracey) Carson, Shelley (Roy) Brown, Ricky (Ann Marie) Anderson, Allen (Shelby) Shehane, Pam (Chris) McAteer, Kim (Joe) Stewart, Beau (Kendra) Mayton and Brianna (Clint) Moore and several great-nieces and nephews that loved him.
The family has honored John's request to be cremated and a Memorial Service will be held 1 PM Friday, June 25, 2021 at DeKalb Funeral Chapel with Pastor Kim Slickmeyer and Bro. Michael Hale officiating.
Visitation with the family will be on Friday, June 25 at 11 AM until the time of the memorial service at 1 PM.
Due to Covid-19, the funeral home lounge is closed and no food or drinks are allowed in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or to the charity of your choice, in memory of John.
The family would like to express a special Thank You to the staff of NHC HealthCare for the love and care given to John and the love and support shown to his family.