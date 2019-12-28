John William Propster, 58, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedDecember 22, 2019.
Mr. Propster was a home builder. He loved to work but he enjoyed fishing and boating. Mr. Propster was the son of the late, Howard Joseph and Jacqueline Betty Mahaffey Propster.
He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Nicole Propster-Pope; brothers, Michael Joseph Propster and Patrick John (Kelly) Propster; sisters: Paula Marie (Keith) Reeves, Lisa Marie Propster and Marcy Lynn Hutchings; granddaughter, Elaine Elizabeth Pope; former wife, Deborah Darlene Propster; and several nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Patrick Propster and Joh McLendon officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the funeral home for the funeral expenses.https://www.gofundme.com/f/john-propster-memorial-fund
Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com