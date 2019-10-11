Johnie Luther, 88, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The Funeral Service will be conducted on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at 1 p.m. in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery (7931 McCrory Ln, Nashville, TN 37221) with full military honors. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Thursday, October 17 from 10 until service time at 11 a.m.
Johnie was born on March 31, 1931 in Dickson, Tennessee, to the late Arthur and Linnie Luther. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Loretta (George) Patterson, Helen (Vince) Palimbino, and Betty (Billy Gene) Linton; brothers, Arthur (Rachel) Luther, Jr. and James (Mary) Luther; and nephew, Michael “Cody” Linton. He is survived by nieces, Alice “Ali” (Andy) Spickard, Vicky Linton, Judy (Nick) Pandalos, and Peggy (Eddie) Allen; nephew, Ray (Sarah) Linton; daughter, Kathy Luther of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia; grandchildren, Sabrina (Matt) Martin and their children, Charlotte and Violet, Tamika Morris, and Demi – Lee Luther (Jack) White and their children, Isabella – Grace, Ivy – Jade, and Jaxon; sister–in–law, Barbara Linton; great–niece, Dr. Christina (Terry) Jones and their daughter, Perrie Grace; great – nephew, Bubba (Erin) Spickard and their son, Drew; countless nieces, nephews, family members, and friends also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association (225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601).
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.