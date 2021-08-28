Elder Johnnie C. Brewer Sr., age 79 of Mt. Juliet, passed away August 27, 2021. Mr. Brewer was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was an ordained Missionary Baptist Minister since 1988.
Preceded in death by parents, Alvis & Irene Brewer; son, Johnnie Clayton Brewer, Jr.; brothers, Marvin Brewer, Foster Brewer and Tommy Brewer; and sisters, Mary Barrett, Louise Barrett and Florence “Billie” Brewer. Survived by wife of 60 years, Jeanette Brewer; children, Rachael (Joshua Matt) Hall, Wanda (Jason Foss) Brewer Richardson, Jeff (Mary Porsche) Brewer and Danny (Sissy) Miller; brother, Robert “Charles” (Glenda) Brewer; sisters, Helen (Gerald) Dodson and Margaret Barrett; daughter-in-law, Wanda Brewer; grandchildren, Tiffany (Chris) Murra, Chelsey Brewer, Hannah (Bryant) Stinson, Allison Lankford, Holden Brewer, Makayla Lankford, Mackenzie Lankford, Isabella Hall, Reagan Richardson, Sophia Hall and April Danielle (AJ) Foell; great-grandchildren, Everleigh, Samuel, Brantley, K. D., Arlo and Andilynn; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held Monday, August 30 at 12:00 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Elder Charles Patterson officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Tiffany Murra, Chelsey Brewer, Linda Christy, Allison Lankford, Makayla Lankford, Mackenzie Lankford, Hannah Stinson and April Danielle Foell serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be Sunday, August 29 from 12-8 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and Monday, August 30 from 10 am until time of service.