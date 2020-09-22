Johnnie Delerance Cade, age 78, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died September 16, 2020. Mr. Cade was a member of Mt. Juliet Church of Christ. He was a retired MSgt in the U.S. Air Force and he was also retired as an engineer from Boeing. Mr. Cade enjoyed fishing, gardening and woodworking. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosie B. Cade Jackson and his siblings, Earlean Sanders, Larry C. Jackson and Willie James Jackson.
He is survived by: wife of 57 Years – Minnie Cade; son – Victor (Lisa) Cade; siblings – John Earl (Josephine) Jackson, Ladell (Ozella) Jackson, Will Jackson, David (Eines) Jackson, Daisy (Ellis) Johnson, Ernestine (Arnold) Smith and Glenda Jackson; brother-in-law – Jessie Sanders; sister-in-law – Kim Jackson; grandchildren – Dominic Cade and Jessica Bennett; great-grandchildren - Javar Bennett, Malayah Bennett and Nayeli Bennett; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at Mt. Juliet Church of Christ, 1940 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN with Bro. Craig Evans officiating. The family requests, for those who plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Interment at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery will be private. Family will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, PO Box 11180, Nashville, TN 37222-1180.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel and at Mt. Juliet Church of Christ one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com