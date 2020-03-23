Mr. Johnny Beal, age 84 of Lebanon passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home. Born February 20, 1936, in Smith County, he is the son of the late John Parker Beal and Agnes Hunter Beal.
During his life, he was a plumber, electrician, bricklayer, house builder, and a farmer. He was a Baptist in belief.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters: Lela Dickens, Matilda Roberts, Laura Sisco, and Annie Roberts; and a brother, James Beal.
He is survived by his wife of nearly sixty-two years, Jane Walker Beal; daughter and son-in-law, Malinda & Jackie Gaither; grandson, Travis Allen Gaither; two brothers, David (Katherine) Beal and Jody (Beverly) Beal; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Mr. Beal will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, March 23, at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Due to the concerns of the Coronavirus threat, there will be no visitation prior to the graveside service.
Pallbearers: Travis Gaither, Jay Moore, Anthony Cripps, Al Roberts, Mike Roberts, Chris Roberts, Kenneth Roberts, and Cody Beal.
Memorials may be made to Nashville Rescue Mission, American Cancer Society, or American Heart Association.
The family recognizes the current health concerns sweeping our nation and understands the reluctance of some to attend events with crowds. Thus, they appreciate everyone’s concern and prayers and honor their decision.
