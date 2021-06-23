Johnny Dotson, Jr., age 54 of Lebanon, died Sunday, June 13, 2021 in Newark, DE.
Born July 14, 1966 in Maryville, TN, Johnny was Director of Field Operations for Standard Pipe Services.
Johnny is survived by his wife, Regina Cassetty Dotson; son, Justin Dotson; stepson, Chris West; grandchildren, Emma Dotson, Tess West and Farrah Cartee; mother and stepfather, Linda and David Parker of Maryville; sisters, Tracey Murphy and Lisa Schuricht both of Maryville; mother and father-in-law, Janie and Nathan Vanatta of Lebanon; sister-in-law, Lita (Brian) Lee.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Dotson.
Private graveside services and interment: 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Hunter Memorial Park in Watertown. A GoFundMe has been started by Standard Pipe to help the family with funeral expenses at https://gofund.me/ed275329.
There will be a celebration of his life on Wednesday, July 7 from 3-5 p.m. at On the Rocks Bar on Old Baltimore Pike, Newark, Delaware.