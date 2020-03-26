Johnny Henley, age 70 of Hermitage, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020. Mr. Henley was born on Saturday, August 6th, 1949 in Hohenwald, Tennessee to the late Paul Commodore and Ethel Devore Henley.
Johnny grew up in Centerville, Tennessee. He had a love for old cars, his family and friends, but the true loves of his life were his grandchildren. His extremely outgoing personality and talkativeness allowed him to never meet a stranger. Johnny will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Imogene Frazier.
He is survived by loving wife of 46 years, Janice Henley; daughter, Lane (Mike) Hethcote; grandchildren, Emma Hethcote and Shane Hethcote; sister, Tommie Smith; brother, Larry (Shirley) Henley; mother-in-law, Marie Tickle; a host of nieces and nephews, in-laws, and loved ones also survive.
A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.