Johnny "Hoot" Brewington, age 55 of Lebanon passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his residence.
He is preceded in death by parents, Doug and Jennie Belle Brewington; brother, Tony Brewington; and uncle, Billy Wayne Pruitte.
He is survived by wife of 32 years, Denise Brewington; daughters, Brittney Brewington and Tori Brewington; grandchildren, Carter Estep and Lovie Norvell; siblings, Jimmy Brewington, Randy Brewington, and Janet (Richard) Whitfield; "sister", Shonna (Bubba) Horton; aunts, Wanda Faye (Butch) Hanson and Nancy (Gerald) Paulk; uncles, Charles Anthony Bonner and David Brewington; dear friends, Ernie Santana and Wes "Wilkie" Wilkerson; nieces, nephews, and many loving family and friends.
Mr. Brewington was a member of Providence Church and owner of The Butter Churn. He enjoyed spending time with his family, going to yard sales and antiquing. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life services will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 in the Partlow Funeral Chapel at 6 p.m. with visitation from 4 p.m. until the service.
Bro. Pierce Dodson and Scott Nesbitt will officiate.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Sherry's Run P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, Tn 37088.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 Obit line 615-444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com