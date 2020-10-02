Johnny Joe Stafford, Jr. passed away on September 30, 2020 at age 52. No services are scheduled.
Mr. Stafford is survived by spouse Malissa Stafford, daughter from a previous marriage, Heather Stafford, mother Lucille Poston, sister Cindy Stafford, K9 companion Daisy Belle, nieces Christina (Chris) Dean and Lucinda Salinas, and great nephew Declan Dean. He is preceded in death by father Johnny “Joe” Stafford Sr. and brother Wayne Baxter. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
To plant a tree in memory of Johnny Stafford, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.