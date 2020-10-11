Johnny Ringo Lovell passed away Saturday October 3rd at age 60. Visitation with the family will begin Wednesday October 7th from 4 to 8pm. Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 1pm. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mr. Lovell enjoyed fishing, spending time with family and spoiling his grandchildren. He is survived by wife Debbie Lovell, siblings Joe Lovell, Jack Lovell, Sophia (Ronnie) Massey, Cindy Lovell, Vivianne (Jeff) Bragg, Tony (Tara) Lovell, Buddy Lovell, Nick (Chassity) Lovell, Lenny (Beatie) Lovell, Josh (Jackie) Lovell and Peyton Lovell, children April Lovell, Johnny Lovell, Jr., and Rachel (Tim) Bozarth, grandchildren Skyler Adams, Zoey Adams, Dylan, Delilah, Jayden, Jenica and Ringo Lovell and Kylee and Johnny Bozarth, step father Michael Williams and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Joshua Lovell and Barbara Williams. Sellars Funeral Home Lebanon, TN 615.444.9393