Jonathan Kevin Johnson passed away on May 3, 2021 at age 51.
The Funeral Service was conducted by Brother Rodney Haskin, at 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, and was followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial. Honorary Pallbearers: John Hoover, Michael Dranes, Mike Jackson, and Karen Peek. The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday from 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
Jonathan Kevin Johnson was born in Lebanon TN to Evelyn Gibbs and Jerry Johnson. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School and UT Knoxville. He had his own business as a camera operator, filming notables including Reba McEntire, the Nashville Predators, the Tennessee Titans. He also filmed for ESPN, CBS Sports, NWA Wresting, and NCAA Sports featuring UT, Vandy, MTSU, Georgia, and Alabama. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church and a UT Vols fan. Kevin is survived by brothers Jimmy (Tammy) Johnson and Kerry (Annie) Johnson, nieces Nena Taylor, Krystal Johnson, and Rosa Johnson, nephew Elliot Johnson, and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by parents Evelyn and Jerry Johnson, and grandparents Ruby Lois and Jim B. Johnson, and Rosa and Frank Gibbs. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.