Jones, Amanda Catharine, 24, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedJune 17, 2020.
Amanda was a member of the Nashville First Church of the Nazarene. She was a 2013 graduate of Heritage Christian Academy and was an Elite Leader with Younique, a cosmetic corporation. Amanda pursued her dreams and was an American Idol “Tweetheart”, a Disney cast member/trainer at the Trolley Car Cafe and a Jungle Safari tour guide at Magic Kingdom. She was an encourager of people and a beacon of pure Light. She had an impact on people all around the world through her social media platform. Amanda was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Betty Thames Jones.
She is survived by Parents – Sam and Sabrina Jones
Brother – Nathan Jones Sisters – Allison (Jason) Farley and Abby (Chad) McAdory Paternal grandfather – Rev. Samuel E. Jones
Maternal grandparents – David R. and Patricia C. Smith
Niece – Jaelynn Farley Many aunts, uncles, and cousins
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 12 noon Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Nashville First Church of the Nazarene, 510 Woodland Street, Nashville, TN with Rev. Kevin Ulmet and Rev. Matt Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Kenneth Moore, D.J. Christianson, Mark Christianson, Harrison Wade, Matthew Parker, Mark Parker, and Daniel Parker. Honorary pallbearers will be Hope Marion, Adrienne Windus, Katherine Oliver, Savannah Van Mullen, Paige Suckley, Lindsey Branham, and Hannah Parker.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be to the Amanda Jones Memorial Fund by making checks payable to First Church of the Nazarene, 510 Woodland Street, Nashville, TN 37206. Please indicate Amanda Jones Memorial on the memo line.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad, and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com