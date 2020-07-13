Jones, Joe Buford “J.B.”, 86, of Lebanon, TN, diedJuly 6, 2020.
J.B. was the owner of J.B. Welding and was known as the “Official Mayor of Pulltite”. He was a people person and never met a stranger. He loved welding and animals. One of his accomplishments that made him proud was attending the Nixon Presidential Breakfast in Washington, D.C. J.B. was the son of the late, Buford and Lillian Pulley Jones. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Lorene Jones Wrye, Jewell Jones Eakes, Sue Jones Rollins and Mary Lee Jones Nelson.
He is survived by:
Devoted Companion – Judy Humphreys
Daughter – Laverne Patterson Carr Griffin
Sisters – Shirley Jones (Bunny) Short and Sarah Jones (Fred) Holycross
Grandchildren – Mark (Felicia) Carr, Steve (Robin) Carr and
Angie (Nate) Sturm
Great-grandchildren – Brandi Carr, Carrlee Crocker, Cameron Carr,
Madalyn Carr and Natelee Sturm
Many nieces and nephews
Fur baby - Jessie
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2020, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Honorary pallbearers will be the “Board Members” that met at Uncle Pete’s.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center or the Vanderbilt Heart Institute.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad, and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com