Joseph E. Embury, Sr., age 96 of Mt. Juliet, TN, died January 23, 2021.
Mr. Embury was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. He was born February 25, 1924 in Camillus, NY to the late Raymond and Rhoda Hatten Embury. Mr. Embury served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and retired from Carrier Corporation. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 75 years, June Eastman Embury and his daughter-in-law, Linda Embury.
He is survived by: sons – Joseph (Joanne) Embry, Jr., Duane (Mary Lou) Embury and Steven Embury; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LSSD Family Resource Center, ATTN: Beth Petty, 397 Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com