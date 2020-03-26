Joseph E. Sharpe, age 72 of Mt. Juliet, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Mr. Sharpe was born on September 27th, 1947 in Huntsville, Alabama to the late Joseph Trent and Lillian Lee Sharpe.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by loving wife, Carolyn Jean Sharpe; son, Donnie Sharpe.
He is survived by sons, Joseph “Jo Jo” Sharpe and Chad Sharpe; grandsons, Logan Sharpe and Levi Sharpe; sister, Eva Jane Burke; and brother, Larry Lee Sharpe.
The Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 27th at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 27th from 3:00 p.m. until service time at 4:00 p.m.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.