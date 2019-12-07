Joseph Edwin Brown, 83, of the Gladeville and Mt Juliet communities passed away Wednesday December 4, 2019 at his residence.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Jordan Brown and Nannie Lou Harkreader, and son, Thomas Anthony "Tony" Brown.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gertie Pearl Brown; sons, Joe (Kay) Brown and Bob (Jody) Brown; grandchildren, Elijah (Corri) Brown, Ashley (Robert) Post, Levi Brown and his fiance' Maria and Erin Brown; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Lydia, Eli, Luke, Claire, and Kate; and numerous other loving family, friends and caregivers to whom the family sends a special thank you.
Mr. Brown was a member of West Hills Baptist Church and a former member of The Glade Church where he was active and served as Deacon at both. He was an Army veteran and a retired employee in banking serving as President of 1st American National Bank & Equitable Securities.
Mr. Brown was an outstanding baseball player. His opportunity to play Major League baseball ended when he suffered an injury prior to the Major League baseball camp. Mr. Brown was a founder of the Mt. Juliet Little League and served as its first president. He was instrumental in purchasing the property it is now on.
Edwin enjoyed hunting, fishing, raising registered cattle, traveling, good meals and spending time with family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday evening December 6 from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday
December 7 from 10 until funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Rev. Robert Post to officiate the services. Interment was in Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers, Bob, Joe, Elijah, Ashley, Levi, and Erin. Honorary pallbearers are the Explore the Bible Sunday School Class of West Hills Baptist Church and The Men's Breakfast Group.
In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made in memory of Mr. Brown and in honor of his wife Gertie Brown to Amedisys Hospice, 100 Physician's Way, Suite 240, Lebanon, TN 37090. Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com