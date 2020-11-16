Joseph Gary “Joe” Lee, age 66, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died November 11, 2020.
Joe attended Global Vision Bible Church. He was employed by Rand McNally for 25 years and retired from Triumph Aerostructures. He enjoyed the outdoors and camping with his family and friends. Joe was the son of the late, James Elmore and Katherine Conquest Lee.
He is survived by: loving wife of 33 years – Linda Lee; children – Robbie Jervis, Dimesa (Nathan) Lesnak and Kristen Jervis; grandchildren – Chiara Jervis, Corbin Jervis, Carson Jervis, Cameron Jervis, Josie Johnson, Shalyn Lesnak, Emmett Johnson and Ember Lesnak.
Funeral service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663.