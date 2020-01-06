Joseph “Joey” Prior, 40, of Mt. Juliet passed away January 3, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Debbie Elliott.
He is survived by wife of 21 years, Heather Prior; children, Dalton Prior, Logan Prior, Chandler Prior, Landon Prior, Justin Duncan, Patience Prior and Bobby (Ashley) Spain; father, Rodger (Valerie) Prior; sisters, Shaunia Leeanna Anderson and Natalina Elliott; brothers, Josh Prior and Daniel Prior; step-mother, Sarah Elliott; grandparents, Bobby Neal and Loretta Prior; grandchildren, Malaya Hill, Bradley Travis, Taylor Spain, Aiden Spain, Kadence Spain and Abby Spain; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11 at noon at Bellshire Assembly of God, 1116 Darbytown Drive, Nashville with Pastor Scott Dobbins officiating. Visitation with the family will be Friday, January 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and Saturday, January 11 from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com