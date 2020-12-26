Joseph Kane “Joe” Bible, age 34, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died December 21, 2020.
Joe was many things, he was a loving father with a charismatic personality and was known for his wonderful bright smile. He was creative, respectful and polite. He loved his vehicles and he loved to dress nice. Joe was a great ball player. He enjoyed watersports, camping and fishing. Joe was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Zodell Bible, Robert L. “Bob” and Mary Louise Stamps and Mary Wainwright Hawkins. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Artenchis “Art” Wainwright, III in March of 2020.
He is survived by: children – Braxton “Gage” Bible, Lillian “Lilly” Grace Bible, Jackson David Kane Bible and Gatlin Joseph Bible; mother – Lesia Ann Wainwright and her husband, Artenchis “Art” Wainwright, II; fathers – Richard “Troy” (Jennifer) Bible and Johnny “Fitzi” Bowman; siblings – Julian Nic ole “Niki” (Daniel) Lopez, Jacob “Seth” Bible, Aja Wainwright Goff, Michael Bowman, Jennifer Bowman, Holly Bowman, Brooke Bowman, Ashley Bowman, Kayla Bratcher, Savanna Prall and Halee Faircloth; grandmother – Marian Bowman; grandfather – Lynwood Hawkins; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted 6 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Mark Satterfield officiating. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
It is the family’s hope and prayer that the cruel disease of addiction will trend toward a broader degree of acknowledgement and a sense of urgency that will be brought to this brutal health crisis affecting so many families.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com