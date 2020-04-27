Joseph Mizzoni, Jr., 62, passed away Friday April 24, 2020.
No services are scheduled at this time. Joseph worked as a programmer and enjoyed reading, mystery genre, camping, wine making, Bruce Springsteen concerts and spending time with friends and family. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Rosa Mizzoni; brother, Ted (Olga) Mizzoni; children, Veronica (Dr. Alberto) Cadena and Annmarie (Courtney) Mizzoni; three grandchildren, Vicente Cadena, Adrianna Cadena and Greyson Mizzoni; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, and a brother-in-law.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Noreen Mizzoni.
Sellars Funeral Home Lebanon, TN 615.444.9393.