Joseph Randall Jones

Joseph Randall Jones, 66, of Gallatin, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020.  

Funeral Service will be Wednesday, June 24th at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home, with Pastor Ron Wright officiating.  Visitation will be Tuesday, June 23rd from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, June 24th from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m.  Interment will follow the service at Willow Grove Cemetery, with Paul Jones, Phil Jones, Darrell Stewart, Chris Glover, Steve Cantrell, and David Richardson serving as pallbearers.

Mr. Jones was born January 22, 1954 in Gallatin to the late J. C. Jones and Annie Davis Jones.  He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Phyllis Byrd Jones of Gallatin; daughter, Julie Lucas (Michael) of Spring Hill;  brother, Charles Jones of Gallatin; niece, Casey Thomason (Chase) of Gallatin; nephew, Jason Jones (Auzelle Epeneter) of Los Angeles, CA; and 1 grandchild, Matt Lucas.  Mr. Jones retired from Hoeganaes Corporation after 39 years of service.  Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com.  Family Heritage Funeral Home has been honored to assist the family.

Service information

Jun 24
Funeral Service
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
1:00PM
Family Heritage Funeral Home
100 Albert Gallatin Av
Gallatin, TN 37066
Jun 23
Visitation
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Family Heritage Funeral Home
100 Albert Gallatin Av
Gallatin, TN 37066
Jun 24
Visitation
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Family Heritage Funeral Home
100 Albert Gallatin Av
Gallatin, TN 37066
