Joseph Randall Jones, 66, of Gallatin, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Funeral Service will be Wednesday, June 24th at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home, with Pastor Ron Wright officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 23rd from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, June 24th from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Willow Grove Cemetery, with Paul Jones, Phil Jones, Darrell Stewart, Chris Glover, Steve Cantrell, and David Richardson serving as pallbearers.
Mr. Jones was born January 22, 1954 in Gallatin to the late J. C. Jones and Annie Davis Jones. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Phyllis Byrd Jones of Gallatin; daughter, Julie Lucas (Michael) of Spring Hill; brother, Charles Jones of Gallatin; niece, Casey Thomason (Chase) of Gallatin; nephew, Jason Jones (Auzelle Epeneter) of Los Angeles, CA; and 1 grandchild, Matt Lucas. Mr. Jones retired from Hoeganaes Corporation after 39 years of service. Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com. Family Heritage Funeral Home has been honored to assist the family.