Joseph William “Joe” Fitzpatrick, III, 46, of Whites Creek, TN, diedJanuary 9, 2020.
Joe loved music, cooking, playing pool and pit bulls. He was preceded in death by his father, LTC Joseph W. Fitzpatrick, Jr. (Retired); paternal grandparents, Col. Joseph William Fitzpatrick (Retired) and Barbara Ann Fitzpatrick; and maternal grandparents, Wilbur and Elizabeth Buchanan.
He is survived by: his mother, Joanna Fitzpatrick; daughter, Blair (Gregory McCloud) Fitzpatrick whom he shared with former spouse, Angela Smart; sister, Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Dewayne) Jones; niece, Hannah Jones; nephew, Trevor Jones; fiancée, Karen Rodgers; and fur babies, Butch and Sadie.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Rev. Sandra Clay officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Greg McCloud, Dewayne Jones, Tyler Rodgers, Kasey Kowlowski, Jonathan Bibb and Larry Webb.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to VILLALOBOS Rescue Center, PO Box 771127, New Orleans, LA 70177. www.vrcpitbull.com
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com