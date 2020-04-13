Joseph Winston Nave, 69, of Lebanon and Columbia TN, passed away Thursday April 2, 2020.
Born July 30, 1950 at Martha Gaston Hospital in Lebanon, he is the son of the late Jewell Winston and Mary Jane Murphy Nave. He grew up helping serve those in need throughout Wilson County and surrounding areas working closely with his parents in their family business Nave Funeral Home and Ambulance service. Joe grew up as a true baby boomer loving to play all sports whether it be baseball, football or basketball. He also had a love for music and helped establish a high school band along with several close friends called the Notions. They would dress in their finest matching suits and play around town at different dances. He was also known for the collection of hot rods he drove whether it was his convertible corvette or super sport.
Joe was a 1968 graduate of Lebanon High School. He received an Associates degree from Cumberland College and continued his education at Middle Tennessee State University and received a Bachelor of Science in Recording Industry Management. Joe founded and opened The Pickin Post Recording Studio in the mid 70’s and was the lead Engineer until it’s doors closed in the early 90’s. He remained a licensed Funeral Director until Nave Funeral Home closed their doors in the late 90’s. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the Lebanon Lions Club, Sons of the Confederate Veterans, Sons of the Union Veterans, Sons of the American Revolution, Broadcast Music, Inc. and Audio Engineering Society.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Zaynelle Coles Nave.
He is survived by his daughter, Joey Jane (Jay) Bradshaw; son, Lou Judson (Bevin) Nave; grandchildren, Liza Jane, Lucy, Fisher Bradshaw and Lou Henry Nave; sisters Kathy (Mike) Hunter and Nancy (Terry) Owens; brother, Bill (Lisa) Nave; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held by his family at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318