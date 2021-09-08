Joshua Simmons was an incredible musician who was constantly chasing the perfect guitar tone and “living the dream.” He was a devoted husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Josh tragically left this world and went home to Jesus, Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
At the age of 14, Josh started playing guitar, professionally, for Green Hill Baptist Church. He would go on to be the lead guitarist at The Bridge Fellowship, perform at several CMA Fests, grace the stages of Tootsies and record music with his bands. He even played for Brooke Hogan! For anyone who saw Josh play his instrument, you saw his heart and true passion pour out.
He spent 7 wonderful years, married for 5 of those years, to his wife, Amanda. The two of them were inseparable and a perfect complement to the other. While their time together was cut short, their love will certainly continue.
Josh was one of those people who couldn’t go anywhere without running into someone he knew and talking with them for several minutes. He brought whit, sarcasm, and dark humor everywhere he went. There wasn’t an awkward silence that stood a chance with him.
Josh was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Simmons. Survived by his wife, Amanda Simmons; his mother, Teresa Simmons; sisters, Joni and Annie Simmons; several cousins, nieces, nephews and SO many dear friends. He may not be on this Earth any longer, but he will always be “OUR GUY!”
Celebration of Life will be Saturday, September 18 at 2 pm at The Bridge Fellowship, 5066 Lebanon Road, Lebanon, TN 37087.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.