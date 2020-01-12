Joyce Ann Bilbrey, 70, of Watertown died Friday morning, Jan. 10, 2020 at Quality Care Health Center.
Born May 21, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Harry Calvin Cox and Lana Mai Brown Cox and was preceded in death by her brother, James Calvin Cox.
She was a graduate of Lebanon High School and was employed at Precision Rubber Products, Dell Computer and at the Watertown Elementary Cafeteria.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 41 years, James H. Bilbrey; son, Chris Bilbrey and his wife,Tiffany; grandchildren, Christopher "Alex" Bilbrey, Hannah Bilbrey and Jake Barrett; niece, Christina Parks; great-nieces, Faithlynn and Grace Parks; and bonus daughter and granddaughter, Amy and Ali Jo Copeland.
Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Eugene Bull officiating. Visitation is 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. till service time on Sunday.
Pallbearers are: Cody Blythe, William Barnes, Chandler Bolton, Max Bolton, Hunter Johns, Chris Barrett. Interment at Hunter Memorial Park.
Hunter Funeral Home (615) 237-9318