Joyce Anne Reece, age 77 of Gallatin, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. Mrs. Reece was born July 10, 1942 in Silver Creek, NY to the late Gerald William Franklin, Sr. and Edna Mae Mason Franklin. Mrs. Reece worked for Gap for several years. She is a member of Rehoboth United Methodist Church and of the lady’s group “Young at Heart”.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her life partner, Frank Stasek; and brothers, Lyle Franklin, Leroy Franklin, Robert Franklin, and Albert Franklin.
She is survived by daughter, Marsha Fletcher (Steven Kinnard) of Castalian Springs; brother, Gerald William Franklin, Jr. (Grace) of Florida; 2 grandchildren, Deanna Steward (Tyler) and Heath Simpson (Kaipolani); 1 great grandchild, Colin Steward; and 18 nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be Friday, March 20th at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home, with Rev. Mike Potts and Rev. Sean Stanfield officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, March 19th from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday, March 20th from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sumner Memorial Gardens, with Heath Simpson, Tyler Steward, Mason Belote, Jay Kelly, and Lance Carter serving as pallbearers.
