Joyce Goodsell passed away on May 20, 2021 at age 79. No public services are scheduled.
Mrs. Goodsell was a member of the Mt. Juliet Seventh Day Adventist church. She worked as a Sales Associate for a financial company and enjoyed painting, walking, and reading the Bible.
Joyce Bonita Hartwick Goodsell was born in California to Thelma Snelling and Verne Hartwick. She is survived by husband Jim Goodsell, daughters Julia Clement and April (Bill) Tracy, grandchildren Cortlynn Clement and Cade Clement, brother Jim Hartwick, niece Donna (Leland) Johnson, great nephews Scott (Angela) Johnson and Kevin Johnson, and great-great nephew Blaze Johnson.
She was preceded in death by parents Thelma and Verne Hartwick, sister Shirley Koontz, and brother Elwood Hartwick. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.