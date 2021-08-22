Joyce Taylor Barrett, age 76 of Lebanon, passed away August 19, 2021. A native of Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late Melvin Pete Taylor and Louise Johnson Taylor. She retired from Wilson County School System where she worked as a school bus aide. She attended Immanuel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by two children: Rebecca Gilley Raines, Melvin Keith Gilley; two brothers: Harold and Earl Taylor; grandson, Michael Joe Gilley.
She is survived by two children: Melissa (Eddie) Ratliff, Kenneth (Vinnie) Gilley; sister, Shirley Nixon; brother, Ronnie “Shorty” (Kathy) Taylor; sister-in-law, Margie Taylor; companion, Bill Anderson; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Roger Grisham officiating. Interment – Barton’s Creek Cemetery. Active Pallbearers: Charles Gilley, Jeremy Watkins, Wayne, Marty and Jerry Taylor and Charles Brown. Honorary Pallbearers: Randy Harrison and Eddie Ratliff. Visitation Saturday 4-8 p.m. and Sunday 12 noon- 2 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, in charge of arrangements.