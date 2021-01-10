Judie Abbott Williams, lovingly known as Mother and Mawmaw, age 72 of Lebanon, Tennessee and formerly of Louisiana, went home to be with her Lord on Friday afternoon, January 8th, 2021.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Bro. Danny Sellars, will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Sunday, January 10th, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 10th from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 12:00 p.m.
Judie Mae Lewis was born on Tuesday, August 10th, 1948 in Colfax, Louisiana, the daughter of the late John and Ader Lewis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Jeffrey Williams; sisters, Ruth and Mary Eddeth; brother, Arron. She is survived by children, Teresa Hendrickson, Wanda Barbee, and Douglas Walters, Jr.; step-daughter, April Slayton; sons-in-law, Howard Hendrickson and Rick Barbee; daughter-in-law, Ronda Walters; step-son-in-law, Lucas Slayton; grandchildren, Daniel Armet, Christopher Fakus, Shawna Cook, Amanda Fakus, Tosha Hartman, Douglas Walters, III, Cody Walters, Krystal, Kaily, and Alexander; great-grandchildren, Jailynn, Reid, Austin, Jemma, Dylan, Lyric, Gunner, Addison, and Mia.
Judy was a woman of God who believed the only way was through Him. Her family will remember her for the faith she had in her God, her love of gardening, and always putting her family before herself.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.