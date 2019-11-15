Judith Lynn Hulse, 78,went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor Gerald Bontrager, will be held at Tulip Grove Baptist Church (563 Shute Ln, Old Hickory, TN 37138) on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday, November 17 from noon until service time at 1 p.m.
She is survived by loving husband, Edgar C. “Ed” House; sons, Robert Dravo O’Neil III and Michael Duward (Lori) O’Neil; grandchildren, Michael Jacob “Jake” O’Neil, Samantha Leona O’Neil, and Sarah Alice O’Neil; and unborn great-granddaughter, Analeigh Piper O’Neil. She was preceded in death by parents, Hillard Duward and Helen Crist Gehres.
Judy graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Nursing and went on to pursue her career as a Registered Nurse for the State of Tennessee, where she retired after 33 years. She was a faithful member of Tulip Grove Baptist Church and took great pleasure in attending bible study. She was an animal lover and enjoyed playing board games, especially Scrabble. Judy was a nurturing person and had an infectious laugh that could light up a room. She was the best wife, mother, mother-in-law, “Grandma Judy”, and friend to all who will be deeply missed.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.