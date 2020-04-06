Judy A. Hamilton, 99, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedApril 3, 2020.
Mrs. Hamilton was a charter member of Celebration Lutheran Church. She and her husband owned Hamilton Machine Shop and she was the bookkeeper there for many years. She loved flowers and baking and was affectionately known as the “Cookie Lady”. Mrs. Hamilton was the daughter of the late, Sam J. and Ida M. Iverson Samuelson.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joe P. Hamilton, Jr.; daughter, Diane Hamilton; and grandson, Keith Hamilton.
She is survived by her children: John F. (Lisa) Hamilton, Joe P. (Maggie Rose) Hamilton, III and Sandra A. (Tony) Van Atta; sister, Shirley Pfluger of Bellingham, WA; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be private, however, a Celebration of Life service is planned for Mrs. Hamilton’s 100th birthday in August.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com