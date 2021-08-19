Judy Marie Morris Hicks, age 79, of Mt. Juliet, TN, met her Savior face-to-face on August 4, 2021.
A lifelong Texan, Judy was born in Paris, TX and was the only child of the late, Clifford Morris and Liza Ellen Dollins Morris. Having lived the last several decades of her life in Kilgore, TX, Judy moved to Mt. Juliet, TN in 2016 to be closer to her family. Judy never met a stranger and was a talented artist and an avid crafter, spending countless hours of her retirement years crocheting and “painting” in her many adult coloring books when she could no longer paint on canvas.
She is survived by: Only child (daughter) - Shawn (Thomas) Wier; Half-sister - Cindy (Jeff) Lebowitz; Grandchildren - Timothy (Keaghan) Wier, Thea Wier, Kimberly Wier and James Wier; Great-grandsons - Blaise and Eliot Wier and last, but not least, her beloved cats, Miss Kitty, Scooter, and Muffy.
A Celebration of Life memorial visitation will be conducted Thursday, August 26 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Her various paintings, quilts/afghans, memorabilia, and a photographic history will be on display for those who did not know her to share in her life story.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mid-Cumberland Meals-on-Wheels. She was so blessed to receive hot, nutritious meals each day for the past year and she was so very thankful.
Please donate online at: https://www.mc-mealsonwheels.com/donate or donate by check or credit card via USPS at: Mid-Cumberland Meals-on-Wheels, 1101 Kermit Drive, suite 300, Nashville, TN 37217.