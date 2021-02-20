Judy May Kerr Jennings, Stryker, Ohio, passed away February 11, 2021.
Judy was born on September 16, 1949 in Wilson County, TN to the late Albert K. and Victoria M. (Hardin) Kerr. She married Richard Palmer Jennings I in 1964, and he preceded her in death in 2014. Judy loved to cook and sing. Her biggest joy was her family and loved loving on her grand babies.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Kim Hancock, daughter, Stacy (Henry) Stamps; son, Richard "Bubba" (Felicia) Jennings; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Kathy (Kerr) Leftrick; numerous nieces and nephews and multiple granddogs. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, grandson, Andrew (Andy) Stamps; sister, Tammy (Kerr) Gray; sister, Brenda (Kerr) Jennings and son-in-law, Mark Hancock.
Judy's wishes were to be buried next to the love of her life, Richard, in Bethlehem Cemetery in Lebanon, Tennessee. She will be laid to rest there in a private graveside ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family.
Partlow Funeral Chapel in Lebanon, TN will be handling the arrangements. 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com