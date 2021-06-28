Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 91F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.