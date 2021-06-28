Judy N. Hutson, age 84 of Portland, passed away Thursday June 24, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mike Bennett & Lovie Mae Sircy; sisters, Wanda Carr & Jo Beth Raines; brother, John W. Coe III.
Survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert L. Hutson whom she married April 1, 1955; children, Robert Duane Hutson, Joni Hutson & Michael Hutson; grandchildren, Melanie, Bobby, Tia, Dalton, Jordan, & Tyler; numerous nieces and nephews; special caregivers, Nancy Peipher, Heather Wix & Brenda Lea.
Judy was a homemaker & later worked as a housekeeper for Quality Health Care & Rehabilitation Center for 20 years.
Visitation was Sunday June 27 at 2 p.m. until funeral service at 3 p.m. in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087. Graveside service will immediately follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Bro. Gary Drennon will officiate the services. Active pallbearers will be friends of the family.