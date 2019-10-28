Judy Sue Bogle, 67, passed away Friday October 25, 2019 at her residence in Antioch, TN.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William Herman Bogle Sr. and Carrie Cleadie Henard Bogle; sister, Peggy Corley; brothers, William Herman Bogle Jr., Charles Kenneth "Red" Bogle, and Gary Lee Bogle. She is survived by her brother, Jerry Neal (Linda) Bogle; sister, Brenda (Jerry) Hall; numerous loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and sister-in-law, Donna Bogle. Judy was employed as a Data Entry Clerk with Conduent.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday October 29 3 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday October 30 1 until funeral service at 2 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Bro. Ronnie Gaines to officiate the service. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery. Active pallbearers are: Mickey Bogle, Joe Corley, Ronnie Gaines, Tim Hall, Gary Bogle Jr. and Lee Berg. Honorary pallbearers are: David Bogle, Tommy Corley, and Jayme Hall.
Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com