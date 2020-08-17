Julia Lee Segerson “Judy” Rutherford, age 72, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died July
26, 2020. Judy was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She attended
Two Rivers High School and was a retired hair stylist at Caster Knott in
Donelson. She enjoyed horses and horse racing. Judy was preceded in death
by her parents, Julius F. “Red” and Effie Mae Rainey Segerson. She was also
preceded in death by her husband, Gary Rutherford; grandmother, Lillie
Utoka Segerson; uncle, Francis Marion “Uncle Pank” Segerson, Jr.; uncle, Dr.
Willard Segerson; aunt, Mary Nell Sergerson and first cousin, Utoka “Toka”
Segerson-Scates. Judy’s grandmother, Lillian, was the greatest influence in
Judy’s life. Lillian was born in 1886. Judy loved to hear her grandmother’s
stories. Her favorites included the sinking of the Titanic, the great World Wars
and the Segerson-Dickie family struggles of working in the west Tennessee
cotton fields during The Great Depression. Judy would leave Nashville for an
adventurous train ride. During the day, they could swim in creeks in Luray
and Finger. Aunt Mary Nell would fix homemade pimento cheese sandwiches.
They would laugh and giggle all summer long. Later they would stay out until
dark and catch lightening bugs. These were some of Judy’s fondest memories.
Judy loved Toka as a sister and always talked glowingly about her. Most
importantly, Judy loved her children dearly. She was simply the kindest soul
and the best mother. She will be missed.
She is survived by:
Children – Kim (Rich) Johnson, Lee (Stacie) Martin and
Carrie Tripp (Mark) Deroush
Sister – Cindy Segerson
Grandchildren – Laura Heagy, Evan Deroush and Autumn Deroush
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Bond
Memorial Chapel with Bro. Donald Owens officiating. For those who plan to
attend, please wear a mask. Burial will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial
Gardens.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be to the ASPCA.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to service time
Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston
Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com