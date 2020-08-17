Julia Lee Segerson “Judy” Rutherford

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Sun and clouds mixed with a slight chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 83F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.