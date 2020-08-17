Julia Lee Segerson “Judy” Rutherford

Julia Lee Segerson “Judy” Rutherford, age 72, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died July

26, 2020. Judy was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She attended

Two Rivers High School and was a retired hair stylist at Caster Knott in

Donelson. She enjoyed horses and horse racing. Judy was preceded in death

by her parents, Julius F. “Red” and Effie Mae Rainey Segerson. She was also

preceded in death by her husband, Gary Rutherford; grandmother, Lillie

Utoka Segerson; uncle, Francis Marion “Uncle Pank” Segerson, Jr.; uncle, Dr.

Willard Segerson; aunt, Mary Nell Sergerson and first cousin, Utoka “Toka”

Segerson-Scates. Judy’s grandmother, Lillian, was the greatest influence in

Judy’s life. Lillian was born in 1886. Judy loved to hear her grandmother’s

stories. Her favorites included the sinking of the Titanic, the great World Wars

and the Segerson-Dickie family struggles of working in the west Tennessee

cotton fields during The Great Depression. Judy would leave Nashville for an

adventurous train ride. During the day, they could swim in creeks in Luray

and Finger. Aunt Mary Nell would fix homemade pimento cheese sandwiches.

They would laugh and giggle all summer long. Later they would stay out until

dark and catch lightening bugs. These were some of Judy’s fondest memories.

Judy loved Toka as a sister and always talked glowingly about her. Most

importantly, Judy loved her children dearly. She was simply the kindest soul

and the best mother. She will be missed.

She is survived by:

Children – Kim (Rich) Johnson, Lee (Stacie) Martin and

Carrie Tripp (Mark) Deroush

Sister – Cindy Segerson

Grandchildren – Laura Heagy, Evan Deroush and Autumn Deroush

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Bond

Memorial Chapel with Bro. Donald Owens officiating. For those who plan to

attend, please wear a mask. Burial will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial

Gardens.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be to the ASPCA.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to service time

Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston

Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

