Graveside services were held for Mr. Julian Cooksey at 6 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Ronnie “RD” Denny sharing a few pleasant and amusing words of remembrance of Julian with family and friends who were gathered.
Mr. Cooksey, age 74, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Wilson County, Lebanon, TN.
Born March 26, 1947, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Julian A. Cooksey, Jr. and Robbie Cornwell Cooksey of Lebanon. His paternal grandparents were: Julian K. Cooksey and Mary Carter Cooksey of Rock City, TN and maternal grandparents: Thompson and Annie Beasley Cornwell of Carthage, TN.
He was Co-Owner and Manager of Tri-County Electric Supply, Inc. as well as a Certified Pharmacy Technician. He enjoyed sitting in a beautiful setting of flowering plants, caring for and spending time with his dogs, having a charitable, giving heart, laughing joyously, being young at heart with a mischievous spirit and forever being the most dedicated loving family member! He was a brilliant, dear and greatly cherished person who always thought of others and putting his family first.
He is survived by his long time devoted Partner and Caregiver, Mike Fowler, Sister Michelle (Jesse) Cooksey Carrillo, Brother Robert (Pamela) Cooksey, Niece Tiffany Pickens, Great Nephew Braden Pickens, along with Alyssa, Trace and Jeff Pickens.
Pallbearers were Robert Cooksey, Braden Pickens, Jesse Carrillo, Trace Pickens, Rick Thorne and Ronnie “RD” Denny.
Contributions may be made in Mr. Cooksey’s memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Parkinson.org
The family would like to give special thanks to Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.