Julus Randolph “Randy” Thornton passed away on January 18, 2021 at age 66.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held in Meadville MS at a later date.
Julus Randolph Thornton was born on March 13, 1954 to Lillian Murray and Julus Thornton in Luling LA. He grew up in Franklin County MS. He had his own glass repair business and was a member of the Church of God. He loved his family and friends, fishing and hunting, and Pine Knott Baseball, a team he played and coached. He loved to watch his children, and especially his grandchildren play ball in person and on Facebook Live.
Mr. Thornton is survived by his wife of 24 years, Patricia Ashley Thornton, children Brad (Marcie) Thornton, Stacy (Casey) Wagoner, Emily (Matt) Wiggins, and Latoya (Chris) Lackey, grandchildren Jordan (Harley) Clark, Caylen (Lloyd) Caldwell, Kason Clark, Autumn Thornton, Christopher Lackey Jr., Rankin Wiggins, Laken Roberts, and Rhett Wiggins, brother Mark (Millie) Thornton, sisters Vanessa (Ronnie) Shelton and Joanna Ashmore, nephew and nieces Timmy (Danielle) Shelton, Joey Shelton, Jessica Thornton, Jennifer Thornton, Jonathan (Mia) Thornton, Brianna (Will) Walker, and Austin Ashmore. He is preceded in death by Julus and Carolyn Thornton and infant brother Ronald Ed Thornton.
Please make Memorial Donations in his name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.