June Eastman Embury, age 93, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died September 7, 2020. Mrs. Embury was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. She was the daughter of the late, George and Esther Webster Eastman.
She is survived by: husband of 75 years – Joseph Embury, Sr.; sons – Joseph Embury, Jr., Duane Embury and Steven Embury; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Howard Matee officiating. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be to LSSD Family Resource Center, ATTN: Beth Petty, 397 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com