June Hillard Bohanan Mallard, age 86, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died March 1, 2020. Mrs. Mallard was born again into the Kingdom of God at age 12 and has sought to serve the Lord every day since. She was a member of Whitworth Baptist Church under Pastor Pete Darnell. Mrs. Mallard was a graduate of Hume Fogg High School and an employee of Blue Bell Boots for 15 years. She was known for her witty sense of humor and her love of family. Mrs. Mallard was the daughter of the late, Willard and Catherine Elliott Bohanan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Mallard; daughter, Lydia Duronslet and grandson, Jay Mallard.
She leaves to celebrate her journey into Heaven: son – John (Mary) Mallard, daughter – Mickey (Brian) Keen, brother – Dan (Mary) Eslick; sisters – Daphine (Vernon) Holland, Elaine (Jimmy) Mayfield, and Vanessa (Burrell) Hall; grandchildren – Rachel Mallard, Devin Duronslet and Allyson Keen; great-grandchildren – Austin Mallard, Brandon Mallard and Dawson Duronslet; and many beloved nieces and nephews
Funeral services will be conducted 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Tim Murphey officiating. Interment will follow at Nashville National Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com